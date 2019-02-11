Thunder superstars Paul George and Russell Westbrook team up for a steal-and-slam play as Rockets guard Chris Paul dish out clever assists

Published 9:14 AM, February 11, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Paul George again put on a show, dropping 45 points and even spicing it up with a steal-and-slam play with fellow superstar Russell Westbrook in the Thunder’s huge comeback win over the Rockets in the NBA.

Westbrook – who likewise impressed with a record-tying triple-double – secured a steal before setting up George for a soaring slam to top the day’s highlight reel. (READ: Westbrook ties NBA record as Thunder shock Rockets)

Houston’s star guard Chris Paul also dished out some clever assists in the same game, including a wraparound pass to Kenneth Faried. – Rappler.com