Oklahoma City makes easy work of Memphis with the former league MVP on track of tying Wilt Chamberlain for longest triple-double streak

Published 11:49 AM, February 08, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Russell Westbrook notched his eighth straight triple-double to power the Oklahoma City Thunder to a 117-95 thrashing of the Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday, February 7 (Friday, February 8, Philippine time).

The former league Most Valuable Player scattered 15 points, 15 assists, 13 rebounds, and 4 steals as the Thunder claimed their ninth win in the last 10 games and improved to 35-19 for 3rd place in the Western Conference.

Westbrook has now passed Michael Jordan for the longest streak of triple-doubles in 51 years and could tie Wilt Chamberlain, who holds the record of 9 successive games, the next outing.

Paul George put up 27 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists, and 4 steals while Jerami Grant and Dennis Schroder chipped in 20 and 16 points, respectively, in the win.

Jaren Jackson Jr churned out 27 points and 7 rebounds for the Grizzlies, who traded franchise player Marc Gasol to the Toronto Raptors.

Mike Conley and Ivan Rabb each had 15 points in the losing effort as Memphis slipped to 22-34. – Rappler.com