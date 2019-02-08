Los Angeles bounces back from its 42-point drubbing from Indiana thanks to the nifty playmaker's heroics

Published 12:19 PM, February 08, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Rajon Rondo came through against former team Boston Celtics with the game-winning bucket in Los Angeles Lakers' 129-128 win on Thursday, February 7 (Friday, February 8, Philippine time).

The nifty playmaker capped off a 17-point, 10-assist, and 7-rebound outing with a jumper from free throw distance right at the buzzer as the Lakers bounced back from a 42-point drubbing from the Indiana Pacers.

Brandon Ingram's potential go-ahead shot for Los Angeles was denied by Al Horford at the rim before Rondo picked up the loose ball and put up a shot just in the nick of time to the dismay of Boston fans at the TD Garden.

LeBron James recorded his fourth triple-double of the season with 28 points, 12 rebounds, 12 assists, and 3 steals and also came up clutch, draining a three-pointer that knotted the score at 124-all.

Kyle Kuzma, who finished with 25 points and 5 rebounds, then gave the Lakers a 127-126 lead behind a 25-foot three-point with 19 seconds remaining.

Not to be outdone, Kyrie Irving snatched back the lead for the Celtics, 128-127, only to witness Rondo break their hearts.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Javale McGee each had 17 points while Lance Stephenson and Brandon Ingram added 14 and 11 markers, respectively, as the Lakers improved to 28-27 for 10th place in the Western Conference.

Irving finished with 24 points, 8 assists, 7 rebounds and 2 assists for the Celtics, who saw their four-game winning streak snapped to fall to 35-20 for 4th place in the East. – Rappler.com