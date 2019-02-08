Giannis Antetokounmpo runs roughshod over the Wizards with an emphatic coast-to-coast dunk in the dominant win for the Bucks

Published 2:16 PM, February 08, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Giannis Antetokounmpo flexed his muscles against the Washington Wizards with a 43-point eruption in Milwaukee Bucks' 148-129 rout on Wednesday, February 6 (February 7, Philippine time).

The Most Valuable Player contender shot a scintillating 81% from the field in only 31 minutes, highlighted by a coast-to-coast sidestep dunk over Jeff Green plus the foul.

Also showing off his elite offensive chops is James Harden, who torched Bogdan Bogdanovic with a stepback triple in the Houston Rockets' 26-point drubbing of the Sacramento Kings. – Rappler.com