WATCH: Top 3 NBA plays
MANILA, Philippines – Giannis Antetokounmpo flexed his muscles against the Washington Wizards with a 43-point eruption in Milwaukee Bucks' 148-129 rout on Wednesday, February 6 (February 7, Philippine time).
The Most Valuable Player contender shot a scintillating 81% from the field in only 31 minutes, highlighted by a coast-to-coast sidestep dunk over Jeff Green plus the foul.
Also showing off his elite offensive chops is James Harden, who torched Bogdan Bogdanovic with a stepback triple in the Houston Rockets' 26-point drubbing of the Sacramento Kings. – Rappler.com