Rajon Rondo haunts former team Boston Celtics with the game-winning buzzer-beater for the Los Angeles Lakers, plus more thrilling action

Published 6:50 PM, February 08, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Here's the day's recap and other game highlights in the NBA!

Watch Rajon Rondo lift the Los Angeles Lakers to a gritty 129-128 win over former team Boston Celtics with a game-winning buzzer-beater on Thursday, February 7 (Friday, February 8, Philippine time).

The win marks LeBron James' first victory since his return from a month-long layoff following a groin injury he sustained on Christmas Day. He recorded his fourth triple-double of the season.

Elsewhere, Russell Westbrook notched his eighth straight triple-double to surpass Michael Jordan's record – the longest in 51 years – in the Oklahoma City Thunder's dominant 117-95 win over the Memphis Grizzlies.

Game results

LA Lakers 129, Boston 128 (READ: Lakers prevail as Rondo hits game-winner vs ex-team Celtics)

Oklahoma City 117, Memphis 95 (READ: Westbrook passes Jordan's triple-double streak as Thunder cruise)

Toronto 119, Atlanta 101 (READ: Raptors, Pacers sail past foes)

Indiana 116, LA Clippers 92

Portland 127, San Antonio 118

Orlando 122, Minnesota 112

– Rappler.com