LeBron James and Rajon Rondo whip their magic as the Lakers get their mojo back

Published 10:06 AM, February 09, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The Los Angeles Lakers sure rebounded from an embarrassing 42-point whipping – and the trade talk drama – in a big way.

Rajon Rondo flashed the revenge card against his former team as the veteran guard knocked in a buzzer-beater to lift the Lakers to a thrilling escape over the Boston Celtics, 129-128. (WATCH: NBA game recap and highlights)

Before hitting the game-winner, Rondo likewise figured in a jaw-dropping play: As James lost the ball after dribbling off his foot, Rondo saved it and dished it back to the four-time MVP, who then buried a triple from the corner.

