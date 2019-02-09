The defending champion Warriors turn the game around just in time against worst West team Suns

Published 12:57 PM, February 09, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The Golden State Warriors got quite a scare in the 3rd quarter against the Phoenix Suns, the worst team in the NBA Western Conference that even played minus star Devin Booker.

Golden State’s All-Star lineup came through the final period as the Warriors drubbed the Suns, 117-107, to stay firmly on top of the West side with a 39-15 record on Friday, February 8 (Saturday, February 9, Manila time).

The Suns outscored the Warriors, 32-22, in the 3rd quarter and held the lead, 94-88, early in the 4th before DeMarcus Cousins sparked the Warriors comeback as Steph Curry and Klay Thompson sealed the win.

Thompson led the Warriors with 25 points and 6 rebounds, while Kevin Durant scored 21 and grabbed 8 boards.

Curry – whose three-pointer capped a 13-0 run that put the Warriors up, 101-94, with 5:45 minutes left – finished with 20 points, 7 rebounds and 7 assists.

The Warriors All-Star starters all logged in double figures as Cousins also tallied 18 points, 5 rebounds and 4 assists while Draymond Green, who was ejected at the end of the 3rd quarter for excessive complaining, had 13 markers

#StephGonnaSteph



10 points in 3 minutes pic.twitter.com/3QKiZP09WV — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) February 9, 2019

Booker, the Suns’ top scorer averaging 24.9 points on top of 6.7 assists and 3.8 rebounds, sat out due to a hamstring injury.

The fourth-year guard sustained the injury during the Suns’ loss to the Houston Rockets last Monday.

Kelly Oubre (25 points and 12 rebounds) and Deandre Ayton (23 points and 12 rebounds) dropped double-doubles to pace the Suns, who remained at the cellar with a conference-worst 11-46 record.

– Rappler.com