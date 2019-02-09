The new-look Sixers roll past a skidding Nuggets side that slips to second in the Western Conference

Published 4:46 PM, February 09, 2019

LOS ANGELES, USA – Philadelphia's JJ Redick scored a season-high 34 points and Jimmy Butler added 22 as the new-look 76ers beat the Denver Nuggets, 117-110, in the NBA on Friday, February 8 (Saturday, February 9, Manila time).

Tobias Harris scored 14 points and pulled down 8 rebounds in his first game for the Sixers, who acquired him at the trade deadline along with Boban Marjanovic and Mike Scott from the Los Angeles Clippers. (READ: LA Clippers trade Tobias Harris to loaded Sixers)

Joel Embiid shrugged off a stomach virus to score 15 with 12 rebounds for the Sixers.

In a 4th quarter that saw 6 lead changes, Harris' floater gave Philadelphia a 105-103 lead with 3:56 to play. He pulled down a rebound to set up a layup by Embiid. Butler then grabbed a steal and was fouled, making two free throws to stretch the lead before Ben Simmons' dunk pushed the advantage to 111-105.

"It was a great game, I feel amazing," Harris said of his Sixers debut. "You couldn't ask for any better."

The Nuggets, who shared the Western Conference lead with the Golden State Warriors last weekend, lost their third straight, despite Nikola Jokic's triple-double of 27 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists.

In Washington, the Wizards spoiled the return from injury of Cleveland star Kevin Love, downing the Cavaliers 119-106.

Love, who missed 50 games after surgery on his left foot, played 6 minutes and 29 seconds before he was subbed out, scoring 4 points with 1 rebound and 1 assist.

Bobby Portis led the Wizards with 30 points off the bench in his first game since arriving in Washington Thursday via a trade that sent Otto Porter to Chicago.

Bobby Portis dropped 30 PTS off the bench in his @WashWizards debut! #DCFamily pic.twitter.com/ARiePV3yc6 — NBA TV (@NBATV) February 9, 2019

