Kyrie Irving is impressed with All-Star captain LeBron James’ NBA All-Star picks

Published 5:47 PM, February 09, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Boston Celtics guard Kyrie Irving sure was impressed with the starting 5 that LeBron James picked for his team’s NBA All-Star showdown against Giannis Antetokounmpo’s squad.

“Oh wow. That’s a great 5,” said Irving, whom James picked second in the All-Star Draft behind Golden State Warriors’ Kevin Durant.

“It gives us another chance to go out there and play together.”

James, the Los Angeles Lakers superstar serving as All-Star captain, selected Durant and Irving along with Toronto Raptors’ Kawhi Leonard and Houston Rockets’ James Harden as starters. (READ: LeBron James picks Kevin Durant first for All-Star Game)

His counterpart Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks picked the Warriors’ Steph Curry first, before rounding up his starters with Philadelphia Sixers' Joel Embiid, Oklahoma City Thunder’s Paul George and Charlotte Hornets’ Kemba Walker.

The All-Star Game is set on February 17 at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. – Rappler.com