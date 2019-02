Joel Embiid and Anthony Davis come up with big blocks as the big men turn up to dominate the highlight reel

Published 10:58 AM, February 10, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The big men turned up and dominated not just the games, but the NBA highlight reel!

Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid came through the clutch with a huge rejection in the Sixers’ victory over the Nuggets and New Orleans’ Anthony Davis got the Pelicans fans cheering for him again with a big block in their win over the Timberwolves.

Also, check out Minnesota’s Karl-Anthony Towns throw down an emphatic slam. – Rappler.com