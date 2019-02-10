The Thunder roar back from a 26-point deficit against the Rockets behind Russell Westbrook's record-tying triple-double and Paul George's 45 points

Published 2:07 PM, February 10, 2019

LOS ANGELES, USA – Russell Westbrook matched the NBA record with a ninth straight triple-double and Paul George scored 15 of his 45 points in the 4th quarter as the Oklahoma City Thunder roared back from a 26-point deficit to beat the Houston Rockets, 117-112, on Saturday, February 9 (Sunday, February 10, Manila time).

Westbrook had 21 points, 12 rebounds, and 11 assists. His ninth straight triple-double – reaching double figures in 3 key statistical categories – matched the record set by Wilt Chamberlain in 1968.

Westbrook connected on just 8 of 21 shots from the field. But his effort was enough to help the Thunder to the win despite a 42-point performance from Rockets star James Harden.

"My game is not predicated on me making shots," Westbrook said. "I do other things to impact the game, I do it every single night."

Harden produced 30 points for the 29th straight game – two shy of Chamberlain for the second-longest streak in league history but still a long way away from Chamberlain's record stretch of 65 straight 30-point games.

@russwest44 (21 PTS, 12 REB, 11 AST) records his NINTH straight triple-double in the @okcthunder win, tying Wilt Chamberlain for the most consecutive triple-doubles in @NBAHistory! #ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/I9X7Ctx08p — NBA (@NBA) February 10, 2019

Harden made 11 of 28 shots from the field and 14 of 15 free throws, but the streak took a backseat as the game evolved into a fourth-quarter dogfight.

The final period featured 7 lead changes. Westbrook's layup put Oklahoma City ahead 113-112 with 26.9 seconds left to play.

Harden then missed a three-point attempt and George, who also had 11 boards, corralled the rebound and was fouled.

He made two free throws before Houston turned over the ball and the Thunder held on for the win.

The Rockets had appeared headed for a romp when they took a 70-48 lead into halftime.

But they made just 6 of their 18 shots in the 3rd period, including just one three-pointer.

"We had our chances but we didn't finish up," Rockets coach Mike D'Antoni said. "We came out flat the second half for whatever reason."

