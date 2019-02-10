MVP contender Paul George explodes for 45 points as the Thunder storm back from 26 points down to stun the Rockets, plus more thrilling action

Published 7:57 PM, February 10, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Here's the day's recap and other game highlights in the NBA!

Paul George erupted for 45 points as the Oklahoma City Thunder storm back from 26 points down to stun the Houston Rockets, 117-112, on Saturday, February 9 (Sunday, February 10, Philippine time).

The Most Valuable Player contender added 11 rebounds and 3 assists while teammate Russell Westbrook tied Wilt Chamberlain for longest triple-double streak of 9 games with 21 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists.

Elsewhere, the Boston Celtics also blew a 28-point lead in a 123-112 defeat to the Los Angeles Clippers.

Game results

Oklahoma City 117, Houston 112 (READ: Westbrook ties NBA record as Thunder shock Rockets)

LA Lakers 123, Boston 112 (READ: Celtics blow big lead vs another LA squad as Kyrie exits)

Toronto 104, New York 99

Washington 134, Chicago 125

Orlando 103, Milwaukee 83

Memphis 99, Pelicans 90

Utah 125, San Antonio 105

Indiana 105, Cleveland 90

Charlotte 129, Atlanta 120

– Rappler.com