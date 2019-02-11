Philadelphia hands Los Angeles its 28th loss as new acquisition Tobias Harris proves his worth

Published 10:52 AM, February 11, 2019

LOS ANGELES, USA – Joel Embiid scored 37 points and grabbed 14 rebounds to power the Philadelphia 76ers over the visiting Los Angeles Lakers, 143-120, Sunday, February 10 (Monday, February 11, Philippine time).

The 24-year-old Cameroon seven-footer was supported by 22 points from Tobias Harris and 21 more from JJ Redick in a romp over LeBron James and the Lakers, who fell to 28-28.

At 36-20, the 76ers pulled within 5.5 games of Eastern Conference leader Milwaukee as Embiid pondered the team's title hopes.

"We've got a chance, especially this year. We've got to keep working," he said. "I plan on being here for a long time. This is my city."

A trade with the Los Angeles Clippers added Harris to the lineup and Embiid likes the move even though new players must adjust to the 76ers in mid-season.

"I think we got better," Embiid said. "These new guys, we've got to teach them the new system, but I think we're going to be great."

Every Embiid rebound came on the defensive boards, with the African star already seeing himself as the NBA's top defender.

"I feel like defensively I'm the best in the league and that's where it starts," Embiid said. "When I can carry the load defensively I'm going to do so."

James had 18 points, 10 rebounds and 9 assists in a losing cause.

Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma, averaging 18.7 points a game, scored 23 of his game-high 39 points in the first quarter to give the Lakers a 40-39 lead. Kuzma made 8-of-11 shots from the floor, including 4-of-5 from three-point range.

Redick sank a corner triple falling beyond the baseline after being fouled and then sank a free throw to complete a four-point play with 2:32 remaining in the 2nd quarter for a 69-63 lead.

The 76ers then stretched their lead to 76-67 by halftime and dominated in the second half.

Slovenian rookie Luka Doncic scored 28 points, including what proved to be the game-winning three-point play as the Dallas Mavericks edged visiting Portland, 102-101.

Doncic, who also had 9 rebounds and 6 assists, boosted Dallas ahead 102-99 with 88 seconds remaining but Portland's CJ McCollum hit a jumper to create the final margin.

Doncic missed a late three-pointer but Damian Lillard missed a jumper for the Trail Blazers to secure the Dallas triumph, the Mavericks having outscored Portland 24-9 in the 4th quarter to rally for the win.

Tim Hardaway Jr added 24 points for the Mavericks. Lillard scored a game-high 30 points for Portland while Bosnian big man Jusuf Nurkic added 18 points and 10 rebounds for the Trail Blazers. – Rappler.com