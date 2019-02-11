Golden State has now won 15 of its last 16 games to bag its 40th victory of the season

February 11, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Kevin Durant waxed hot for 39 points and buried a clutch triple as the Golden State Warriors hacked out a 120-118 win over the Miami Heat on Sunday, February 10 (Monday, February 11, Philippine time.)

The former Most Valuable Player, who also had 6 rebounds and 4 assists, shot 16-of-24 from the field and drilled a stepback jumper from long range – his lone trey of the game – with 44 seconds left to knot the score at 118-all.

A potential go-ahead triple was missed by Durant but DeMarcus Cousins was there to clean up the offensive board with 5.4 ticks left. He was fouled and knocked down the two free throws that settled the score.

Dion Waiters tried to win it all for the Heat by firing from 28 feet but no to avail.

Klay Thompson delivered 29 points while Steph Curry had 25 for the Warriors, who have now won 15 of their last 16 games to tighten their grip of the top spot in the Western Conference behind a 40-15 card.

Miami was primed to pull of the upset after Dwayne Wade blocked a Durant fadeaway jumper and converted the breakaway layup to give his side a 116-115 lead.

Josh Richardson then made it a three-point advance for the Heat, slamming home a dunk with under a minute left before Durant tied the game.

Richardson buried 8 triples en route to 37 points – both career-highs – but Miami still couldn't finish the job as it fell to 25-29, tied with the Detroit Pistons at 8th place in the East.

Waiters had 24 points while Justise Winslow finished with 22 in the losing cause. – Rappler.com