The 32-year-old guard will play for his fifth NBA team in 10 years

Published 1:05 PM, February 11, 2019

WASHINGTON, USA – Wesley Matthews, a veteran guard in his 10th NBA campaign, signed a contract with the Indiana Pacers on Sunday, February 10, 3 days after being released by the New York Knicks.

The 32-year-old guard has averaged 12.8 points, 2.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists over 45 appearances this season for the Knicks and Dallas Mavericks.

After one season with Utah and 5 more at Portland, Matthews signed a four-year deal with Dallas before the Mavericks traded him to New York a week before the Knicks dropped him.

"He's a solid professional who we feel strongly will help us the remainder of the season and into the playoffs," said Pacers president of basketball operations Kevin Pritchard.

"When we looked at possible players to bring in, he fit in well with what we are trying to accomplish here on the court, in the locker room and off the court."

Matthews has normed 13.8 points, 3.1 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.1 steals in 701 career games while connecting on 38.2 percent of his 3-point shots. – Rappler.com