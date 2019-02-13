Steph Curry leads a fourth-quarter flurry as the Warriors outlast the spirited Jazz

LOS ANGELES, USA – The Golden State Warriors overcame a spirited performance by the Utah Jazz before pulling away in the 4th quarter for a 115-108 win on Tuesday, February 12 (Wednesday, February 13, Manila time).

Kevin Durant put up 28 points while Stephen Curry added 24 to lead the scoring for the Warriors.

Curry's tally included back-to-back three-pointers late in the 4th quarter to help take the NBA champions into a 103-95 lead.

Utah had earlier matched the Warriors blow for blow, scrapping their way to 93-93 with just under 8 minutes left.

However, Curry's run of points and a sublime three-pointer from Klay Thompson made the game safe for Golden State, who lead the Western Conference with 41 wins against 15 losses.

Curry said the Warriors first-quarter defensive display – when they held Utah to only 14 points to help take an 11-point lead – had been the cornerstone of the win.

"We won the game in the 1st quarter with our defensive effort," Curry said. "We set the tone early. We've been having terrible starts recently, and we rectified that."

