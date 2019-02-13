Gordon Hayward knocks in 6 three-pointers to lead the Celtics past the Sixers in a battle between Eastern Conference rivals

Published 3:53 PM, February 13, 2019

LOS ANGELES, USA – Gordon Hayward delivered 26 points from the bench to spark the Boston Celtics to a 112-109 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers in the NBA on Tuesday, February 12 (Wednesday, February 13, Manila time).

Hayward, who has made a successful return from a horrific leg injury in 2017 which sidelined him for the entire season, drained 6 three-pointers to give the Celtics a battling win over their Eastern Conference rivals.

But after losing on their homecourt Joel Embiid ripped the referees, alluding to some non-calls, including what appeared to be a foul on the Sixers star with less than a minute left.

“The referees f****** suck,” said Embiid.

But Embiid also called himself “an idiot” after the Sixers missed a chance to at least tie the game in the dwindling seconds.

After Boston’s Al Horford sank two free throws that left the Sixers trailing by 3 points, 107-110, new Philadelphia acquisition Tobias Harris missed a three-point attempt and Embiid put it back up with only 2.4 seconds left, 109-110.

“I’m an idiot — should have kicked it out,” said Embiid. “I didn’t think about the situation and us not having a timeout.”

A pair of Jayson Tatum free throws sealed the Celtics win.

The Celtics are now level with the Sixers with 36 wins against 21 defeats and will take encouragement from a win achieved without Kyrie Irving, who was out with a strained knee.

In Irving's absence it was left to Hayward to lead the Celtics offense during his 26 minutes on court.

Horford had 23 points while Jayson Tatum added 20 to help set up the win. All of Philadelphia's starters made double figures with Joel Embiid adding 23 points. – Rappler.com