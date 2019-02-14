Steph Curry proves he's not just one of the NBA's premier shooters, but also one of the flashiest assist men

Published 8:40 AM, February 14, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Steph Curry proved he's not just one of the NBA's premier shooters, but also one of the flashiest assist men.

The two-time Most Valuable Player dished out a filthy no-look pass for a Draymond Green dunk in the Golden State Warriors' 115-108 win over the Utah Jazz on Tuesday, February 12 (Wednesday, February 13, Philippine time).

Also making the highlight reel are Jazz star Donovan Mitchell, who displayed his hops with a putback slam over DeMarcus Cousins and Memphis Grizzlies' Bruno Caboclo, who denied San Antonio Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge at the rim. – Rappler.com