The NBA slaps Sixers star Joel Embiid with a $25,000 fine for openly criticizing the referees

Published 9:48 AM, February 14, 2019

NEW YORK, USA –The National Basketball Association slapped Joel Embiid with a $25,000 fine on Wednesday, February 13 (Thursday, February 14, Manila time) after the Philadelphia 76er player openly criticized the referees following a loss to the Boston Celtics.

Embiid was wrapping up a post-game news conference with reporters after a 112-109 defeat on Tuesday night when he leaned into the microphone, yelled a profanity and said the referees "suck." (READ: ‘I’m an idiot,’ says Embiid after Sixers’ loss to Celtics)

The league responded by fining Embiid for "public criticism of the officiating which included use of inappropriate language."

Embiid's outburst was apparently the result of not getting a foul call in his favor in the final minute of the Celtics' game.

He finished the game with 23 points and 14 rebounds after shooting just 9-of-22 from the field.

Embiid's discipline is just the latest in a series of recent fines for criticism of NBA referees.

Detroit's Blake Griffin and Cleveland's JR Smith were both fined $15,000 each last month for "verbal abuse of officials" while Rudy Gobert of Utah was fined $15,000 in December for criticizing the referees. – Rappler.com