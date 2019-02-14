'He's a monster,' Pacers coach Nate McMillan says of Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo, who erupts for 33 points, 19 rebounds and 11 assists

Published 4:04 PM, February 14, 2019

LOS ANGELES, USA – Giannis Antetokounmpo posted a triple-double with 33 points, 19 rebounds and 11 assists as the Milwaukee Bucks extended their longest road winning streak in 33 years with a 106-97 win over the Indiana Pacers.

Antetokounmpo had a hand in every basket by the Bucks in the 1st quarter and led them back from a 10-point deficit in the 4th.

"The team did a great job keeping its composure," Antetokounmpo said. "We changed the lineup, played harder and switched everything. We were able to make Indiana go one-on-one, and I think we did a better job rebounding the ball and running the floor."

The three-time All-Star from Greece carried the NBA-leading Bucks to their seventh consecutive win on the road on Wednesday, February 13 (Thursday, February 14, Manila time).

It is the longest road winning streak since the 1984-85 season. Milwaukee has also won 8 of their last 9 games just before the league's All-Star break.

@Giannis_An34 notches his 5th triple-double of the season in the @Bucks W with 33 PTS, 19 REB, 11 AST! #FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/8K04r4ZH6U — NBA (@NBA) February 14, 2019

The Pacers couldn't contain Antetokounmpo, who scored a dozen points as the Bucks went on a 30-11 scoring burst to end the game. In the 1st quarter he made 5 of their 9 baskets and assisted on the other 4.

"He's a monster," Indiana coach Nate McMillan said. "Nineteen rebounds? He is starting their break rebounding the ball and they were able to score 23 fastbreak points off our misses and turnovers."

Bojan Bogdanovic scored 20 points and Darren Collison added 14 to lead the Pacers, whose six-game winning streak ended with this one.

Antetokounmpo made consecutive layups to tie the game 95-95 with just under 4 minutes to go in the 4th.

He then fed Ersan Ilyasova for a layup to make it 97-95 and the Bucks ran away with it from there with superior scoring down the stretch.

"There are only so many things you can do," said Pacers forward Thaddeus Young, who was assigned the task of defending against Antetokounmpo.

"But when he's trying to post you up in the middle and is just spinning, he's already at the rim. It's just a tough battle." – Rappler.com