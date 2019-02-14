James Harden ties Hall of Famer Wilt Chamberlain for the second longest 30-point plus streak in NBA history

Published 3:03 PM, February 14, 2019

LOS ANGELES, USA – James Harden joined some elite company by scoring at least 30 points in his 31st straight game but the Houston Rockets lost 121-111 to the Minnesota Timberwolves in the NBA on Wednesday, February 13 (Thursday, February 14, Manila time).

Harden scored a team-high 42 points and is now tied with Hall of Famer Wilt Chamberlain for the second longest 30-point plus streak in NBA history.

Harden will have to wait a week to try and pass Chamberlain for the second longest streak as Wednesday's loss was the Rockets' final game before the All-Star break. They return next Thursday to face the Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center.

It is unlikely, but not impossible, for Harden to catch Chamberlain for the longest streak in NBA history which stands at 65 straight games.

Houston is 16-6 when Harden scores 40 points but the Timberwolves used a balanced attack and an inside game to beat the Rockets on Wednesday.

Jeff Teague scored 27 points and Karl-Anthony Towns had 25 as 7 Minnesota players scored in double figures.

The @Timberwolves defeat Houston behind Jeff Teague (27 PTS, 12 AST) and #KarlAnthonyTowns (25 PTS, 9 REB, 5 AST)!#AllEyesNorth 121#Rockets 111



Josh Okogie: 16 PTS#JamesHarden: 42 PTS (8 3PM), 6 AST pic.twitter.com/l19VRRe2RO — NBA (@NBA) February 14, 2019

Harden's 30th point on Wednesday came in the 3rd quarter on a three-pointer from the top of the key.

Harden's streak appeared to be in jeopardy early on as he had just 5 points at the end of the 1st quarter.

An explosive 15-point 2nd quarter put Harden back on pace to keep his streak alive.

Harden tried to add to his point total with a long shot from almost center court at the buzzer, but the ball hit the front of the rim and bounced harmlessly away.

It was his 22nd three-point attempt of the night of which he made just 8 baskets.

No other player on the Rockets attempted more than 8 three-pointers and Josh Okogie had the most three-point attempts for the Timberwolves with just 6. – Rappler.com