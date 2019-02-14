'That was head-scratching,' says Warriors coach Steve Kerr after getting ejected for just the second time

Published 3:31 PM, February 14, 2019

LOS ANGELES, USA – Damian Lillard scored 29 points as the Portland Trail Blazers snapped Golden State's 11-game road winning streak with a 129-107 win that featured Warriors coach Steve Kerr losing his cool and being thrown out for arguing with the officials.

Jake Layman added 17 points off the bench for the Blazers, who had 8 players in double figures in NBA action on Wednesday, February 13 (Thursday, February 14, Manila time). The win snapped a two-game skid.

Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry each had 32 points for the Warriors, who watched the game turn on a flagrant foul called on Draymond Green.

Portland led 110-103 before Green was called for an elbow to the face of Collins with just under 4 minutes left.

Kerr reacted angrily, slamming his clipboard down and yelling at referee Ken Mauer before he was ejected. It was just the second time Kerr has been ejected from a game.

"I was just shocked they called a flagrant foul," said Kerr. "That was head-scratching."

Lillard made the 3 technical shots and Collins made his free throws to give Portland a 115-103 lead.

The Warriors conceded defeat with two and a half minutes left by sitting their starters and bringing in the reserves. – Rappler.com