Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo never fails to spice up his on-court show

Published 9:56 AM, February 15, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Giannis Antetokounmpo again boosted his MVP credentials after a triple-double of 33 points, 19 rebounds and 11 assists in the Bucks’ 106-97 tripping of the Pacers.

But the Greek Freak never fails to spice up his on-court show as he slammed home an alley-opp dunk to top the day’s highlights. (READ: Antetokounmpo dominates as Bucks rally past Pacers)

Also, check out a couple of big plays during the Portland Blazers’ 129-107 upset of the defending champion Warriors. (READ: Warriors lose cool – and contest – vs Trail Blazers)

Kevin Durant threw down a hammer dunk off a Klay Thompson assist and Blazers’ Zach Collins rejected Warriors guard Damion Lee. – Rappler.com