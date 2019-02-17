NBA commissioner Adam Silver says the All-Star stint of icons Dwyane Wade and Dirk Nowitzki came from an email suggestion

Published 7:37 AM, February 18, 2019

CHARLOTTE, USA – Apparently, NBA commissioner Adam Silver checks and reads his email from fans of the world’s most popular basketball league.

Silver said the decision to include veterans Dwyane Wade of the Miami Heat and Dirk Nowitzki of the Dallas Mavericks was based on an email that he got from a fan.

The two icons were included in this year’s All-Star lineup as special roster additions by the commissioner.

“I thought it was a very unique situation in which you had two NBA champions, two NBA players who had long, fantastic careers, both of whom had been All-Stars multiple times in their career,” said Silver.

“It just seemed like a wonderful opportunity to honor two greats without taking away an All-Star spot from a player who otherwise was voted [by] fans or named by the coaches.”

Wade has already announced that this is his last season in the league and dubbed it as his “Last Dance.” (LOOK: All love for D-Wade in final NBA matchup with LeBron)

Nowitzki has yet to make a decision when Rappler interviewed him last January. (READ: 21 years in NBA, Dirk Nowitzki still undecided about retirement)

“The suggestion actually came from a fan in an email to me,” Silver said during a press conference prior to the Saturday events of the NBA All-Star Weekend.

“I get lots of emails as commissioner. People can go to our website and, in essence, email ideas to the commissioner, and often, complaints.”

Silver brought up the idea with the respective team owners of the two players and they also liked having their veterans join this year’s festivities.

Wade and Nowitzki have been receiving wild reception from fans here in Charlotte during the celebrations. – Rappler.com