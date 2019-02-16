WATCH: Behind the scenes at NBA's All-Star weekend
MANILA, Philippines – All’s set for the 2019 NBA All-Star in Charlotte!
The three-day festivities kick off with the Rising Stars Challenge on Friday, February 15 (Saturday, February 16, Manila time). (READ: Simmons, Doncic headline NBA Rising Stars lineup)
Other weekend features include the slam dunk contest, the skills competition, the three-point shootout, and the celebrity showdown. (READ: Defending champ Booker up against Curry brothers, Dirk in 3-point contest)
The main showcase features the All-Star teams captained by Lakers superstar LeBron James and Bucks main man Giannis Antetokounmpo on Sunday (Monday in Manila). (READ: NBA All-Star 2019: Team LeBron vs Team Giannis)
James opted for Golden State star Kevin Durant with the first pick of the All-Star draft, then added former Cleveland teammate Kyrie Irving of Boston, Toronto's Kawhi Leonard and reigning Most Valuable Player James Harden of Houston. (READ: LeBron James picks Kevin Durant first for All-Star Game)
Antetokounmpo selected Durant's Warriors teammate Stephen Curry with the second overall pick, then picked Philadelphia's Joel Embiid, Oklahoma's Paul George and Charlotte's Kemba Walker.
