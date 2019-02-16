Mama Curry steals the spotlight from his sons in a shootout as they grace a newly renovated court in Charlotte

Published 1:46 PM, February 16, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Apparently, all members of the Curry household have the shooter's touch.

Sonya Curry, mother of Golden State Warriors star Steph and Portland Trail Blazers gunner Seth, displayed her range in a family shootout by draining an underhanded shot from halfcourt.

With the Curry family back in Charlotte to celebrate the All-Star Weekend and to grace the newly renovated Carole Hoefner Center, it was instead Sonya who stole the spotlight.

Teaming up with husband and former NBA player Dell, Sonya shot the rock like a bowling ball and hit nothing but net.

He get it from his mama. @StephenCurry30 mom Sonya Curry makes halfcourt underhand shot. pic.twitter.com/3KQEGAzSSK — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpearsESPN) February 15, 2019

The shot sent the whole arena – especially his sons – to a frenzy as Sonya ran all over the court before sharing a hug with Dell and breaking out in a dance.

Sonya Curry reminded @StephenCurry30 thats she’s the of the . Welcome to Queen City. #RuinTheGame #WEWILL pic.twitter.com/h4B4uwkdvo — Under Armour (@UnderArmour) February 16, 2019

Sonya is no stranger to sports, having played basketball in high school before being part of Virginia Tech's volleyball team.

She, though, will be watching from the sidelines for the rest of the All-Star Weekend as Steph and Seth vie for the Three-Point Shootout crown. – Rappler.com