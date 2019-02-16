The Lakers sophomore breaks Kobe Bryant's record of most points scored in the annual showcase for the league's top young players

Published 8:12 PM, February 16, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Kyle Kuzma electrified the Rising Stars Challenge of the NBA All-Star Weekend on the way to crowning himself Most Valuable Player in Charlotte on Friday, February 15 (Saturday, February 16, Philippine time).

The Los Angeles Lakers sophomore scattered a game-high 35 points and 6 rebounds as Team USA thwarted Team World, 161-144, in the annual showcase pitting the league's top young players.

Proving he is the real deal, the 23-year-old also broke Lakers legend Kobe Bryant's record of 31 points scored in the exhibition match. (READ: Kyle Kuzma targets NBA All-Star game next year) – Rappler.com