The NBA all-time leading scorer describes the Pelicans star as a 'complete player'

Published 9:04 PM, February 16, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – New Orleans Pelicans star Anthony Davis got a fan in one of the best NBA players in history.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, the league’s all-time leading scorer who also holds a record 6 MVPs, wouldn’t mind playing like Davis, whom he described as a “complete player.”

Davis has averaged 28.5 points and 13.1 rebounds for the Pelicans this season and has been selected in the NBA All-Star for the sixth straight season.

“If I were playing now, I’d want to be Anthony Davis,” said Jabbar, the former Los Angeles Lakers legend who won 6 championships.

“He’s got the skill set. He shoots threes and jump shots,” added Jabbar. “He defends out there beyond the three-point line. And he also plays the traditional game like I did. He guards the baskets, rebounds, blocks shots. He’s a complete player.”

The 6-foot-11 Davis has been controversial lately, though, after requesting for a trade but the Pelicans did not move him before last week's trade deadline. – Rappler.com