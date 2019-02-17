Team LeBron and Team Giannis let loose a day before the 2019 NBA All-Star showcase

Published 1:05 PM, February 17, 2019

CHARLOTTE, USA – It was raining on Saturday morning in Charlotte but that did not dampen the spirits of the NBA superstars and fans who wanted to catch a glimpse of the league's top players during the open practice for the All-Star game.

Here are a few highlights as Team LeBron and Team Giannis prep for the main showcase on Sunday night, February 17 (Monday, February 18, Manila time).