LOOK: All fun and laughs in All-Star practice
Team LeBron and Team Giannis let loose a day before the 2019 NBA All-Star showcase
Published 1:05 PM, February 17, 2019
Updated 1:05 PM, February 17, 2019
POWERHOUSE PALS. Long-time friends and former teammates Dwyane Wade of the Miami Heat and LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers ham it up with Kyrie Irving of the Boston Celtics. All photos by Paul Mata/Rappler
CHARLOTTE, USA – It was raining on Saturday morning in Charlotte but that did not dampen the spirits of the NBA superstars and fans who wanted to catch a glimpse of the league's top players during the open practice for the All-Star game.
Here are a few highlights as Team LeBron and Team Giannis prep for the main showcase on Sunday night, February 17 (Monday, February 18, Manila time).
SHORTIE. Reigning MVP James Harden of the Houston Rockets gets asked about his short-shorts, but he just gives a funny shrug and walks away as the crowd laughs.
KICK OFF. Blake Griffin of the Detroit Pistons seems to be practicing for another type of game.
FACE OFF. Golden State’s Kevin Durant and Boston’s Kyrie Irving always seem to challenge each other in one-on-one duels during lulls in practice.
HYPED. Team captain Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks looks all hyped up as he practices some defense by blocking attempts by his teammates.
SIDELINED. Anthony Davis watches from the sidelines as the New Orleans Pelicans forward is expected to sit out after suffering a shoulder injury last Thursday.
KAWHI SMILES. The typically poker-faced Kawhi Leonard of the Toronto Raptors enjoys a moment with former San Antonio Spurs teammate LaMarcus Aldridge.
CATCH UP. The All-Star break allows players to catch up with some NBA legends, just like OKC Thunder forward Paul George and Ron Harper of the famed Chicago Bulls dynasty.
PREPPING. Of course, the All-Star teams also get to do what they’re supposed to that morning – practice – as Team LeBron coach Mike Malone barks out instructions on a drill.