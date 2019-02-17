The Nets sharpshooter scores an upset over the Warriors superstar to capture the Three-Point Contest crown

Published 2:33 PM, February 17, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Who would have bet on Brooklyn Nets sharpshooter Joe Harris to beat Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry in a three-point shootout?

Hardly any, perhaps, but Harris did steal the spotlight from Curry to rule the Three-Point Contest of the NBA All-Star Weekend on Saturday, February 16 (Sunday, February 17, Philippine time).

Harris went a perfect 5-of-5 on the moneyball rack – his final rack – to finish with 26 points and eclipse Curry's 24-point output in the final round.

Joe Harris goes perfect on his money ball rack and wins the #MtnDew3PT contest with a final round score of 26! #NBAAllStar #WeGoHard #StateFarmSaturday on @NBAonTNT pic.twitter.com/xw7WABBHeW — NBA (@NBA) February 17, 2019

All expected Curry to rule the shootout he last won in 2015 after firing 27 points in the first round, draining all of his last 10 shots including all 5 in his moneyball rack.

Sacramento Kings gunner Buddy Hield then came in at 2nd after the first round, scoring 26 points while Harris had 25 to complete the finals cast.

Harris, though, turned the tides in the finale.

Both Curry and Harris had 16 points after their first 4 racks but the Warriors stalwart missed one of his moneyballs, paving the way for the Nets hotshot to escape with the crown.

Steph knocked down nine consecutive buckets to start, but it wasn't enough to knock off Joe Harris. #MtnDew3PT pic.twitter.com/oOjRZxH7KT — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 17, 2019

Hield put up 19 points in the finals to settle for 3rd.

Curry's brother Seth also saw action in the contest along with his Portland teammate Damian Lillard, Phoenix's Devin Booker, Toronto's Danny Green, Milwaukee's Khris Middleton, Dallas' Dirk Nowitzki and Charlotte's Kemba Walker.

Tatum tops Skill Challenge

Boston Celtics' Jayson Tatum, meanwhile, won the Skills Challenge over Atlanta Hawks Trae Young by banking in a running three-pointer from mid-court. Young tried a pull-up three pointer with his final shot but missed.

"The previous two rounds, the guy was ahead of me," Tatum said. "Figured I'd let him get a shot attempt so I could get closer to the three-point line. I didn't want to give Trae a chance.

"I honestly didn't know I was going to hit the shot, but I had to give myself a chance, throw it up there, and it worked out for the best."

Denver Nuggets forward Nikola Jokic lost to Tatum in the semifinals. Young sprinted ahead of Dallas Mavericks rookie Luka Doncic in the other semi.

Defending champion Spencer Dinwiddie of the Nets was unable to defend his title because of an injury. – With a report from Agence France-Presse