Published 3:05 PM, February 17, 2019

LOS ANGELES, USA – Oklahoma City Thunder's Hamidou Diallo used Shaquille O'Neal as a prop to capture the NBA Slam Dunk title on Saturday, February 17 (Sunday, February 18, Philippine time).

The high-flying rookie put out a call over the loudspeaker for the "biggest person in the building" and out strolled the 7-foot-1 O'Neal, who is considered one of the greatest players in league history.

Diallo positioned O'Neal 4 feet from the basket and sailed over the NBA legend to finish with his right arm stuffed inside the rim.

Another look:

He brought the crowd at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina to its feet and the judges responded by giving him a perfect 50 score.

The Slam Dunk event was one of several skills contests featured on Saturday night as part of the build-up to Sunday's 2019 NBA All-Star game.

"The atmosphere was great," Diallo said. "I just came out and gave the crowd what they were looking for."

Diallo needed a 43 to win on his second and last dunk of the finals to beat New York Knicks guard Dennis Smith, who finished runner-up.

Diallo also called on US rapper Quavious Marshall (Quavo) to hold the ball just above his head, sprinted from the right corner of the court and crammed a two-handed jam.

Hamidou Diallo clears @QuavoStuntin for the flush to receive a 45 and win the #ATTSlamDunk contest! #StateFarmSaturday pic.twitter.com/phERgNVvBz — NBA (@NBA) February 17, 2019

"I was a little nervous," Diallo confessed. – Rappler.com