Alab Pilipinas pulls away from the ABL pack after completing a season sweep of China's Zhuhai Wolf Warriors

Published 10:07 PM, February 17, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – For the second time in 3 days, San Miguel Alab Pilipinas demolished the bottom-dwelling Zhuhai Wolf Warriors, 108-81, in the ASEAN Basketball League (ABL) at the Sta. Rosa Sports Complex on Sunday, February 17.

One day after qualifying for the playoffs, Alab further pulled away from the rest of the pack with a 15-3 record while Zhuhai stayed rooted in last place with a 2-17 slate.

The defending champions played without the services of 7-foot-3 titan PJ Ramos, who served a one-game suspension after netting his 5th technical foul of the season during their 105-79 rout at Zhuhai last Friday. He finished that game with a 15-point, 14-rebound, 11-assist triple-double.

Nevertheless, the rest of the squad protected home court yet again led by Renaldo Balkman’s 20 points, 9 assists, 6 rebounds and 2 steals.

Two-time Local MVP Ray Parks Jr continued his hot streak with 17 markers on a 6-of-10 (60%) shooting on top of 5 boards and 5 dimes in just 20 minutes.

Athletic freak Brandon Rosser chipped in a career-high 16 points off the bench while do-it-all forward Caelan Tiongson added 14 markers, including all 4 of his three-pointers in the 2nd quarter alone.

Thanks to Tiongson’s fourth straight second-quarter long bomb at the 3:36 mark, Alab blazed to an early 24-point lead, 56-32.

They then amped up their offensive barrage up to a 35-point gap, 102-67, after a Pao Javelona triple at the 4:13 mark of the 4th. From there, Local MVP candidate Chen Cai just padded his line with some garbage-time points.

Cai led Zhuhai anew with a game-high 32 points and 6 rebounds. Cory Bradford dropped an all-around line of 23 markers, 6 assists and 5 boards.

The Scores

Alab Pilipinas 108 - Balkman 20, Parks 17, Rosser 16, Tiongson 14, Domingo 12, Javelona 8, Urbiztondo 5, Alvano 4, Alabanza 4, Torres 4, Rivero 4, Sumalinog 0.

Zhuhai 81 - Cai 32, Bradford 23, Bell 11, Patterson 5, Yan 4, Sun 2, Liu 2, Li 0, Xianchao 0.

Quarters: 28-18, 60-41, 87-59, 108-81.

Standings

*Alab Pilipinas 15-3

Formosa Dreamers 11-6

Singapore Slingers 10-7

Saigon Heat 11-8

Hong Kong Eastern 12-9

Macau Black Bears 8-7

CLS Knights Indonesia 10-10

Westports Malaysia Dragons 6-10

Mono Vampire 5-13

Zhuhai Wolf Warriors 2-17

* - clinched playoff berth

– Rappler.com