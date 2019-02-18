Team LeBron drops 50 points in the 3rd quarter to storm back after being down 20 points and stun Team Giannis

MANILA, Philippines – Down 20 points, Team LeBron rallied with a sterling second half to turn back Team Giannis, 178-164, in the 2019 NBA All-Star Game on Sunday, February 17 (Monday, February 18, Manila time).

Kevin Durant fired 31 points to win his second All-Star MVP crown, while Damian Lillard knocked down crucial triples as Team LeBron dropped 50 points in the 3rd quarter to turn the tide.

Down 89-109 early in the second half, Team LeBron slowly chipped away at its deficit before Lillard hit back-to-back three-pointers to knot the score at 127-all – the second one he drained from the logo of the Spectrum Center.

Team Giannis managed to hold a 153-151 lead early in the 4th quarter before Team LeBron unloaded a win-clinching 27-11 run to triumph in the All-Star Game for the second straight year.

Team LeBron outscored Team Giannis 96-69 in the second half.

Lillard chalked up 18 points off 6 treys, LeBron James finished with 19 markers, 8 rebounds, and 4 assists, while Kawhi Leonard also had 19 for Team LeBron.

Klay Thompson joined the three-point barrage for Team LeBron, knocking down 6 three-pointers to put up 20 points.

Giannis Antetokounmpo was in his element all night with a game-high 38 points to go with 11 rebounds and 5 assists, but his all-around numbers weren't enough for Team Giannis to succeed.

Paul George and Khris Middleton each had 20 points in the losing effort. – Rappler.com