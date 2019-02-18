Well-remembered for their stint for the Heat that saw them win two NBA titles, the two icons relive their glory days in the 2019 All-Star Game

MANILA, Philippines – One last dance.

LeBron James and Dwayne Wade, one of the greatest duos in NBA history, linked up for the last time as they put on an alley-oop show in the 2019 NBA All-Star Game on Sunday, February 17 (Monday, February 18, Philippine time).

Well-remembered for their stint for the Miami Heat that saw them win two NBA titles and play in 4 straight finals, the two relived their glory days in Team LeBron's 178-164 triumph over Team Giannis.

Last playing together in 2018 for the Cleveland Cavaliers, they hardly looked like the have been away from each other as the Los Angeles Lakers star dished out an alley-oop to the Miami Heat icon early in the 3rd quarter.

Wade then returned the favor immediately after, this time by banking it off backboard for a thunderous two-handed James slam on the fastbreak.

It was reminiscent of their picture perfect alley-oop dunk during their tenure with the Heat now known as "The Photo."

Wade, who played in the annual festivities for 12 straight years from 2005 to 2016, was not initially named an All-Star this year but the NBA included him and Dirk Nowitzki as "special roster addition."

James, the captain of Team LeBron, then picked up his old buddy during the All-Star.

It was a fitting sendoff for the 37-year-old Wade, who will be hanging up his spurs at the end of the season following a storied NBA career. – Rappler.com