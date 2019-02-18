The Heat star conspires with old buddy LeBron James for some highlight plays, while the Mavericks icon shows off his deadly three-point sniping

Published 8:38 PM, February 18, 2019

CHARLOTTE, USA – Dwyane Wade and Dirk Nowitzki, two of the most distinguished NBA players today, saw action in their final All-Star Game, and they didn't fail to leave a lasting mark.

The two future Hall of Famers, who were included as "special roster additions," were met with cheers and adoration as they checked in with less than a minute left in the maiden period.

Very quickly, Nowitzki made his presence felt, sinking in two three-pointers before the 1st quarter ended.

"That was obviously awesome. I wanted to just play a few minutes and hoist up a 3, and that's exactly what happened. The first one, I was a little deep. But it's the last time on this stage, I'm going to go for it, and it went in," Nowitzki said.



"The second one I thought, 'Let me step back a little more and see what happens' and it went in too," he added, describing the shots he made during the post-game interviews.

He finished with 9 points on a 3-of-3 clip from downtown in less than 4 minutes of playing time.

For Wade, it wasn't until early in the 3rd quarter when he and LeBron James – whom he won two NBA championship with for the Miami Heat – played together that magic happened.

Coming off from the weak side, Wade caught a lob pass from James, who was directing things from the three-point line.

A few plays later, Wade returned the favor by throwing a lob pass off the backboard and a streaking James slammed it home, reminiscent of their time for the Heat.

Dwyane Wade to LeBron James, 2019 NBA All-Star game edition: pic.twitter.com/9CqOA5m5Zm #NBAAllStar — InsideHoops.com NBA (@InsideHoops) February 18, 2019

"I had some cool moments," Wade recollected after the game. (READ: Team LeBron triumphs again, thwarts Team Giannis in NBA All-Star Game)

"I got the moments I wanted. I feel like the whole weekend has been that way. You visualize something and you hope it goes that way. It definitely has. It went way beyond the moments that I visualized, and that's all I needed."

As the 3rd quarter winded down, a video tribute began to play in the arena, and it got more sentimental for the two as they were presented commemorative All-Star jerseys with their teammates gathered behind them.

"I think all that is going to be emotional once I sit back and get some time to think," Nowitzki remarked about his final All-Star game. "I was just out there competing. It was fun and the whole week was great."



"They had me running around like a chicken with my head cut off. Friday, I was coaching. Yesterday, I was shooting [in the Three-Point Contest]. And today, I was competing. It was fun."

"I'm going to soak it all in. I think I'm going to get more emotional later when it is all said and done," Nowitzki added.

Meanwhile, for Wade, this weekend tops every other All-Star Weekend he has ever been to.

"I couldn't ask for anything more of this weekend," he said. "It definitely was my most enjoyable. People like to ask and this one will take the place now as my most memorable and most enjoyable All-Star." – Rappler.com