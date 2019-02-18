Giannis Antetokounmpo rises up way above the rim to slam home a thunderous jam off a unique bounce pass from Steph Curry

Published 10:00 PM, February 18, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The NBA All-Star Game doesn't fail in producing highlights every year, but there are only a handful of plays worthy of a second look.

Although Team Giannis squandered a 20-point lead in its 164-178 loss to Team LeBron, Giannis Antetokounmpo stole the show for himself by exploding for a game-high 38 points with 11 rebounds and 5 assists.

One of Antetokounmpo's buckets came midway through the 2nd quarter as the Milwaukee Bucks stalwart rose way above the rim to slam home a unique bounce pass from Golden State Warriors standout Steph Curry.

Former teammates LeBron James and Dwayne Wade linked up for the last time, with the Miami Heat icon throwing the ball off the backboard and the Los Angeles Lakers star throwing it down in the 3rd, just like old times.

Oklahoma City Thunder's Paul George earned his spot in the highlight reel, converting a 360-degree dunk in the 3rd and making it look effortless. – Rappler.com