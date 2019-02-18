The Warriors star waxes hot for Team LeBron's come-from-behind win over Team Giannis

Published 10:16 PM, February 18, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Kevin Durant earned Most Valuable Player honors in the 2019 NBA All-Star Game by powering Team LeBron to a 178-164 win over Team Giannis on Sunday, February 17 (Monday, February 18, Philippine time).

The Golden State Warriors star sank 6 triples to deliver 31 points with 7 rebounds and 2 blocks as he helped Team LeBron storm back from a 20-point deficit with a masterful showing in the payoff period.

He buried 11 of his output in the 4th quarter – including back-to-back triples that gave Team LeBron a 161-153 lead – to become only the 14th player in NBA history with multiple All-Star Game MVP plums.

Durant also joined elite company in Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, LeBron James, Shaquille O'Neal, and Magic Johnson as the 6th place to have ever won a season MVP and multiple All-Star Game and Finals MVP awards. – Rappler.com