Steph Curry knocks in 10 three-pointers as the Golden State Warriors complete a season-series sweep of the Sacramento Kings

Published 6:17 PM, February 22, 2019

LOS ANGELES, USA – Stephen Curry scored 36 points and drained 10 three pointers, allowing the Golden State Warriors to complete a season-series sweep of the Sacramento Kings with a 125-123 victory in the NBA on Thursday, February 21 (Friday, February 22, Manila time).

Kevin Durant added 28 points, 9 rebounds and tied his career-high with 7 blocks as the Warriors survived a hectic finish.

"Kevin was tremendous in every aspect, the energy, the cutting, the aggressiveness," Golden State coach Steve Kerr said. "Defensively he was all over the place. He was really on his game tonight in every way."

DeMarcus Cousins had 17 points and 10 rebounds in his first game against his former team since signing with the Warriors in the offseason.

@StephenCurry30 (36 PTS, 10 3PM, 7 AST) hits 10+ threes for the fifth time this season, fueling the @warriors home win over Sacramento! #DubNation pic.twitter.com/NfA5jacTfU — NBA (@NBA) February 22, 2019

The four-game sweep was the Warriors' fourth in the past 6 seasons over the Kings. But there was just a 12-point total margin of victory in the 4 wins this season.

The Warriors led most of the 4th quarter behind Curry's 11 points. The two-time league MVP shot 12-of-23 overall and was 10-of-16 from three-point range.

Golden State still had to hold on, though, in the final stretch to avoid suffering back-to-back losses.

The defending champion Warriors kept hold of the top spot in the Western Conference with a 42-16 record, while the Kings fell to 30-28.

Steph Curry goes off for 36 PTS, 10 3PM, 7 AST, 6 REB in the win. The @warriors point guard has five games with 10+ threes this season, the most in a season in @NBAHistory! #SAPStatLineOfTheNight pic.twitter.com/QvZrh4epEx — NBA.com/Stats (@nbastats) February 22, 2019

– Rappler.com