OKC star Paul George drains a floater with 0.8 seconds left as the Thunder escape the Jazz in double overtime

Published 5:25 PM, February 23, 2019

LOS ANGELES, USA – Paul George capped a 45-point performance with a last second game-winning basket in double overtime to lift the Oklahoma City Thunder to a 148-147 win over the Utah Jazz in the NBA on Friday night, February 22 (Saturday, February 23, Manila time).

George drove between two defenders and floated in the clutch shot with 0.8 seconds left. Utah's Kyle Korver launched a desperate shot on the final possession of the game but it sailed long as the horn sounded.

"I knew I just had to step over and put it up. I tried to play the two on one," said George.

Oklahoma City star Russell Westbrook finished 43 points, 15 rebounds and 8 assists. But Westbrook also fouled out with 69 seconds left in the first overtime, ending his streak of 11 consecutive games with a triple-double.

The game went to overtime after the Thunder's Jerami Grant completed a tying three-point play, then blocked Utah player Donovan Mitchell's shot at the other end. Grant had 18 points.

In the first overtime, Utah's Rudy Gobert tipped in the tying basket with 33.7 seconds left to make it 139-139 and that is the way it stayed until the buzzer sounded.

Westbrook and George became the first pair of teammates to each score 40 points in a game since Minnesota's Karl-Anthony Towns and Andrew Wiggins in 2017.

– Rappler.com