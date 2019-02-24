Jrue Holiday and the Pelicans keep the Lakers out of the NBA Western Conference playoffs circle

Published 11:47 AM, February 24, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The New Orleans kept the Los Angeles Lakers out of the NBA Western Conference playoffs circle with a 128-115 victory on Saturday, February 23 (Sunday, February 24, Manila time).

Even minus superstar Anthony Davis, the Pelicans led almost the entire game and kept LeBron James and the Lakers as far as 20 points, 115-95.

Jrue Holiday knocked in 5 three-pointers to finish with 27 points and former Laker Julius Randle had 24 points for the Pelicans, who are running 13th in the West at 27-34.

The Lakers fell 4 games out of the final playoff spot with a 29-30 record.

Davis, who had requested for a trade late January, sat out due to a shoulder injury.

Take a look back at the highlights from our convincing win over Los Angeles! #PelicansGameday | #doitBIG pic.twitter.com/8Yy46U0YfI — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) February 24, 2019

James drew boos from some New Orleans fans who think the Lakers superstar played a role in Davis' trade request.

The Lakers did try to acquire Davis before the February 7 trade deadline, but talks with the Pelicans fell through.

Reserve forward Cheick Diallo also delivered for the Pelicans as he shot a perfect 8-of-8 from the field to finish with 18 points on top of 10 rebounds and a couple of blocks.

Brandon Ingram paced the Lakers with 29 points and James had a double-double of 27 points and 12 assists aside from hauling down 7 rebounds. – Rappler.com