Orlando moves one game behind Charlotte for the last playoff spot in the Eastern Conference

Published 12:40 PM, February 25, 2019

NEW YORK, USA – Terrence Ross and Nikola Vucevic conspired to spark the Orlando Magic to a 113-98 upset win over the Toronto Raptors on Sunday, February 24 (Monday, February 25, Philippine time).

Ross scored a game-high 28 points while Vucevic finished with 23 points and 12 rebounds as the Magic improved to 28-33 for 9th place in the Eastern Conference, a game behind the Charlotte Hornets for the last playoff spot.

@TFlight31 scores 11 4th quarter PTS en route to a game-high 28 as the @OrlandoMagic defeat TOR! #PureMagic pic.twitter.com/foE1IuJYsW — NBA (@NBA) February 24, 2019

Playing without star Kawhi Leonard, the Raptors fell to 44-17 and slid two games behind the Milwaukee Buckets for the best record in the NBA and the East.

Leonard was benched to manage his workload, the Raptors said.

Jonathan Isaac added 16 points and D.J. Augustin added 12 for Orlando.

Kyle Lowry had 19 points and 10 assists for Toronto while Marc Gasol added 16 points among 6 double-figure scorers for Toronto. – Rappler.com