Nikola Jokic stars in the Nuggets' romp of the Clippers while the Knicks win at home for the first time in nearly 3 months

Published 9:30 PM, February 25, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Here's the day's recap and other game highlights in the NBA!

Watch as the New York Knicks halt an 18-game home losing streak with a dominant 130-118 win over the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday, February 24 (Monday, February 25, Philippine time).

Elsewhere, Nikola Jokic submits a monster double-double of 22 points and 16 boards as the Denver Nuggets shred the LA Clippers to pieces in a vicious 123-96 triumph.

Game results

New York 130, San Antonio 118

Denver 123, LA Clipper 96

Orlando 113, Toronto 98

– Rappler.com