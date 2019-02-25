WATCH: NBA game recap and highlights
MANILA, Philippines – Here's the day's recap and other game highlights in the NBA!
Watch as the New York Knicks halt an 18-game home losing streak with a dominant 130-118 win over the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday, February 24 (Monday, February 25, Philippine time).
Elsewhere, Nikola Jokic submits a monster double-double of 22 points and 16 boards as the Denver Nuggets shred the LA Clippers to pieces in a vicious 123-96 triumph.
Game results
New York 130, San Antonio 118
Denver 123, LA Clipper 96
Orlando 113, Toronto 98
– Rappler.com