Published 3:38 PM, February 26, 2019

LOS ANGELES, USA – James Harden missed all 10 three-pointers he attempted, snapping his 32-game streak with at least 30 points as the Houston Rockets defeated the Atlanta Hawks 119-111 on Monday, February 25.

Harden finished with 28 points after missing Saturday's victory over the Golden State Warriors with a neck injury.

He said at practice earlier Monday that he was still bothered by the neck problem.

His run of games with 30 or more points was the second-longest in league history behind a 65-game streak by Wilt Chamberlain.

Harden reached 28 points with 23 seconds left in the 4th quarter. He even had the ball near half court on the last play of the game, but unlike previous games during the streak, he did not attempt to pad his scoring total.

Harden last finished shy of 30 points on December 11 against the Portland Trail Blazers when he tallied 29. During the streak, he scored 50 or more points 4 times, including a career-high 61 in a win at the New York Knicks on January 23.

Harden, who was fined $25,000 on Saturday, February 23 for criticizing the referees after a loss to the Los Angeles Lakers, has missed just 4 games this season.

Chris Paul added 20 points, and Eric Gordon hit four three-pointers for 16 points.

The Rockets had to overcame a career-high eight three-pointers from Hawks rookie Trae Young, who finished with 36 points.

Elsewhere, Mike Conley hit some clutch free throws in the final minute and finished with 30 points as the Memphis Grizzlies added to the Lakers woes this season with a 110-105 victory. . – Rappler.com