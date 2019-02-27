WATCH: NBA game recap and highlights
MANILA, Philippines – Here's the day's recap and other game highlights in the NBA!
Watch as Kawhi Leonard and the Toronto Raptors give the Boston Celtics a 118-95 beating in a battle of Eastern Conference juggernauts on Tuesday, February 26 (Wednesday, February 27, Philippine time).
Elsewhere, Nikola Jokic flirts with a triple-double as the Denver Nuggets blast the Oklahama City Thunder in a rousing 121-112 victory.
Game results
Toronto 118, Boston 95 (READ: Raptors maul sorry Celtics)
Denver 121, Oklahoma City 112 (READ: Jokic drops near triple-double as Nuggets hold off Thunder)
New York 108, Orlando 103
