The Raptors annihilate the Celtics while the Nuggets waylay the Thunder, plus more thrilling action

Published 6:56 PM, February 27, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Here's the day's recap and other game highlights in the NBA!

Watch as Kawhi Leonard and the Toronto Raptors give the Boston Celtics a 118-95 beating in a battle of Eastern Conference juggernauts on Tuesday, February 26 (Wednesday, February 27, Philippine time).

Elsewhere, Nikola Jokic flirts with a triple-double as the Denver Nuggets blast the Oklahama City Thunder in a rousing 121-112 victory.

Game results

Toronto 118, Boston 95

Denver 121, Oklahoma City 112

New York 108, Orlando 103

