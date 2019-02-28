LeBron James and the Lakers snap a two-game skid as the Bucks stay on top of the league after an overtime win

Published 3:55 PM, February 28, 2019

LOS ANGELES, USA – LeBron James scored 33 points as the Lakers held on for a 125-119 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans in the NBA on Wednesday, February 27 (Thursday, February 28, Manila time).

Brandon Ingram added 23 points for Los Angeles, who led by 12 early in the 4th quarter but saw the cushion trimmed to 118-117 with 1:38 remaining.

James drained a three-pointer with 31 seconds left that stretched the lead to 123-117, following up after teammate Reggie Bullock forced a turnover by Jrue Holiday.

"We played some really good basketball, and you want to try to close it out the best you can, especially on your home floor," James said after the Lakers snapped a two-game skid.

East leaders Milwaukee improved their league-best record to 47-14 as they downed the Kings 141-140 in overtime in Sacramento.

Eric Bledsoe starred, scoring 5 of his 26 points in overtime and adding 13 assists and 12 rebounds for the Bucks.

Malcolm Brogdon chipped in 25 points – including a three-pointer and two free throws in the waning seconds of overtime – as Milwaukee notched their sixth straight victory.

Elsewhere in the East, there was no respite for the Boston Celtics, whose 97-92 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers was their fourth straight defeat.

