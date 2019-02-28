Dwyane Wade drains a buzzer-beater to lift the Heat over the Warriors as his pal LeBron James also delivers in the Lakers' escape over the Pelicans

Published 10:35 PM, February 28, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Miami icon Dwyane Wade banked in a buzzer-beating three-pointer to lift the Heat to a 126-125 victory over the reigning NBA champion Golden State Warriors on Wednesday, February 27 (Thursday, February 28, Manila time).

Wade, who announced before the season that he would retire after this campaign, added another sublime moment to his career highlight reel as the Heat snapped a six-game home losing streak by salvaging a victory that appeared to have gotten away.

On the same night, Wade's best pal LeBron James also dropped 33 points as the Los Angeles Lakers held on for a 125-119 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans.

Game results

Miami 126, Golden State 125

Houston 118, Charlotte 113

LA Lakers 125, New Orleans 119

Milwaukee 141, Sacramento 140 (OT)

San Antonio 105, Detroit 93

Dallas 110, Indiana 101

Atlanta 131, Minnesota 123 (OT)

Portland 97, Boston 92

Washington 125, Brooklyn 116

Utah 111, LA Clippers 105

Chicago 109, Memphis 107

