Aaron Gordon and the Magic pull off a stunner against a Warriors side playing minus Kevin Durant

Published 10:51 AM, March 01, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Just a day after a buzzer-beating loss to Dwyane Wade and the Miami Heat, the Golden State Warriors absorbed another heartbreaker.

The defending champions blew a double-digit lead in the final quarter as the Orlando Magic pulled off a stunning 103-96 victory in the NBA on Thursday, February 28 (Friday, March 1, Manila time) at Amway Center in Orlando, Florida.

Playing minus All-Stars Kevin Durant (rest) and Andre Iguodala (illness), the Warriors still looked headed for an easy road win behind Steph Curry, DeMarcus Cousins and Klay Thompson.

But the Magic closed out the game with a blistering 14-2 rally, with Aaron Gordon scoring half of the decisive run.

Gordon finished with a double-double of 22 points and 15 rebounds as the Magic erased a 70-81 deficit at the start of the 4th quarter.

Terrence Ross added 16 points and Nikola Vucevic also had an all-around game of 12 points, 13 rebounds, 6 assists and 3 blocks for the Magic, who improved to 29-34.

After back-to-back losses, the Warriors are now precariously holding on to the top spot in the West with a 43-19 slate.

Curry paced the Warriors with 33 points, 8 rebounds and 6 assists, while Cousins had 21 points and 11 boards. Thompson also added 21 markers.

–Rappler.com