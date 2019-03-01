James Harden puts up a game for the ages for the Rockets while the Magic pull off a massive upset against two-time defending champions Warriors

MANILA, Philippines – James Harden staked his claim for a second straight MVP crown with a 50-point performance in Houston Rockets' 121-118 win over the Miami Heat on Thursday, February 28 (Friday, March 1, Philippine time).

The reigning MVP had a game for the ages by putting up 58 points, 10 assists, 7 rebounds and 4 steals as the race for the NBA's highest individual honor led by Harden, Giannis Antentokounmpo and Paul George tightens up.

Elsewhere, the Orlando Magic pull off a massive 103-96 upset win over two-time defending champions Golden State Warriors to improve to 8th place in the Eastern Conference.

Game results

Houston 121, Miami 118 (READ: Harden explodes for 58 points as Rockets cool down Heat)

Orlando 103, Golden State 96 (READ: Magic rally stuns Durant-less Warriors)

Indiana 111, Denver 104

Philadelphia 108, Oklahoma City 104

Cleveland 125, New York 118

Indiana 122, Minnesota 115

