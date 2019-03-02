The Bucks punch this season's first playoff ticket as the Raptors and the Bulls pull off thrilling escapes

Published 9:35 PM, March 02, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks nailed a playoff berth this early after turning back the Los Angeles Lakers in a 131-120 victory that propped up their record to an NBA-best 48-14 slate.

The Toronto Raptors and the Chicago Bulls, meanwhile, hacked out thrilling wins on the same Friday night, March 1 (Saturday, March 2, Manila time).

Kawhi Leonard knocked in the game-winner with 1.5 seconds left to lift the Raptors over the Portland Trail Blazers, 119-117, while the Chicago Bulls outlasted the Atlanta Hawks in a grueling four-overtime victory, 168-161.

Game results

Milwaukee 131, LA Lakers 120 (READ: Bucks drub Lakers to lock up first playoff spot)

Toronto 119, Portland 117 (READ: Clutch Kawhi carries Raptors over Blazers)

Chicago 168, Atlanta 161 (4OT) (READ: LaVine scores 47 as Bulls outlast Hawks in 4OT)

Boston 107, Washington 96

Charlotte 123, Brooklyn 112

LA Clippers 116, Sacramento 109

New Orleans 130, Phoenix 116

– Rappler.com