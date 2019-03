'The King' joins legendary company in Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Karl Malone, Wilt Chamberlain and Michael Jordan

Published 2:13 PM, March 03, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Another game, another milestone for LeBron James.

"The King" surpassed Kobe Bryant for 5th place in the NBA's all-time field goals made list after hitting 10 shots in the Los Angeles Lakers' 109-118 loss to the Phoenix Suns on Saturday, March 2 (Sunday, March 3, Philippine time).

LeBron James passes Kobe Bryant for 5th on NBA's all-time career field goals list (11,720+) pic.twitter.com/6GVw9VQQCY — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 3, 2019

Knocking down a total of 11,726 field goals, James relegated Bryant (11,719) to 6th place and joined legendary company in Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (15,837), Karl Malone (13,528), Wilt Chamberlain (12,681) and Michael Jordan (12,192).

Congrats to @KingJames of the @Lakers for moving up to 5th on the all-time FIELD GOALS MADE list! #LakeShow pic.twitter.com/wibnvmOvf9 — NBA (@NBA) March 3, 2019

This comes less than a week after the four-time MVP became the first player in NBA history to place in the top 10 of both the all-time scoring and assists lists.

The only player in TOP 10 POINTS & ASSISTS all-time! pic.twitter.com/pYGufNuD0E — NBA (@NBA) February 26, 2019

While James has had a successful season individually, his Lakers are on track of missing the playoffs after a sorry loss to the Suns, the NBA's worst team.

Los Angeles has lost 3 straight games and languishes at 10th place in the Western Conference with a 30-33 record. – Rappler.com